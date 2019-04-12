Regional parties playing significant role in national politics: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Friday said that regional parties are playing a bigger role in now and that it is important that they come together to form the next government at the Centre.

"Regional parties are becoming a major factor in present day It is not important as to who will be the leader. At present the important thing is that all parties come together and form the government," she said.

Mamata also claimed that people are "not voting in favour of the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections thus making it difficult for the party to form government for a second time at the Centre".

Talking about Register of Citizens (NRC), she said, "They (BJP) will implement NRC if they come to power. But our party has always stood against NRC and we will never allow them to implement it in our state."

Mamata's comments came a day after said at a rally in West Bengal's Raiganj that NRC will be implemented across the country to weed out infiltrators if voted to power again.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951, and is being updated currently for the state of to weed out illegal immigrants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)