Russia confers PM Modi with highest state honour, PM thanks Putin

on Friday thanked Russian for conferring him with the country's highest state decoration -- Order of St Andrew -- for exceptional services in promoting a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russian and

"Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank Putin and the people of Foundations of India- friendship are deep & the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens," the tweeted.

The noted that the Russian remains a source of great strength for the India- friendship.

"President Putin remains a source of great strength for the India-Russia friendship. Under his visionary leadership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our nations has scaled new heights," read another tweet by Modi.

The Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called is the highest and the oldest civilian award of Russia, first established in 1698. It was abolished under the erstwhile but re-established in 1998.

The State Order was signed by President Putin.

