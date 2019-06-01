Reiterating its commitment to safety, OYO India makes key senior hires

and Homes, South Asia's largest, China's second largest, and the world's sixth largest and fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, as part of its efforts to improve guest safety and security and bring for all areas of guest experience, today announced two key hires directly in the office of CEO, SA,

and Homes appoint Capt. as and as - Emergency Response for SA operations. Together with multiple tech innovations for improved guest experience and safety, the hires will help strengthen existing efforts as the company focuses on elevated guest experience and safety as a key priority.

Shakil Ahmed, joins the OYO and team as the A veteran of the corporate security, brand protection, and resilience space, Capt has over two decades of experience spanning the Indian Army, Banking and Financial Sector, Pharmaceuticals, FMCG, Manufacturing, BFSI and E-commerce sectors. He has previously led Global Security, at Pfizer, and brand protection at India and has most recently led the middle mile logistics and supply chain security program for in India.

joins the and team as - Emergency Response. Annie brings with her a rich experience of over 20 years. She is passionate about safety oversight, both, at work as well as home. While at her previous organization- IndiGo, she worked closely with the of safety and the and was responsible for developing and leading the implementation of policies and strategies derived from ERM Manual through training, audits, and other modes of communications and collaborating on joint exercises with neighbouring countries and security forces and other agencies.

OYO is committed to creating multiple touch-points with guests for a safe, convenient and comfortable experience across its 9000 plus properties in India. It recently launched an industry first in-app SOS button feature that will enable guests experiencing any emergency situation to not only receive the assistance of the on-ground staff but also benefit from the expertise of a specially trained 24x7 OYO Safety Response Team (SRT) and also initiate a call with

With a view to helping tourist footfalls increase year on year, OYO's first of its kind in-app SOS button helps guests checking in to an OYO hotel, have the additional advantage of a real-time assistance feature to report and redress any concerning issues with regard to personal safety, especially for solo travellers. This is in addition to the already available in-app support platform - OYO Assist that offers an end-to-end automated resolution to customers, ranging from booking modification to enquiries on OYO policies to claiming for refunds on bookings, all at the touch of a button. The addition of the SOS button is meant to improve both awareness as well as usage of all the 4 safety features that OYO provides:

"Ensuring guest safety at all times as well as providing them with a superlative experience is a priority for us. At OYO, we believe that technology is an enabler and can help us offer enhanced to all our guests. We continue to ramp up on technology and talent in the guest safety and experience domains and believe Capt and Annie Vig's appointments will help move the needle forward on all things safety in region," said, Aditya Ghosh, - India and South Asia, and Homes.

With security, quality, location, and price being key considerations for the majority of travellers in the budget to mid-scale segment, OYO aims to help create a perfect space in every place by solving for each of the said considerations through a combination of technology and on-ground interventions.

