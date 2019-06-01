Pioneering Solutions for India: 14th National Convention of Global Compact Network India brings leaders from around the globe to address the SDGs

Aiming to highlight issues related to solutions at Inc in India, Global Compact Network - the local arm of UN Global Compact, organized its 14th edition of National Convention today at Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz,

The summit was organized in the backdrop of the increasing conversation around on ground actions that businesses need to take to achieve the Goals (SDGs) and create economic value for This year's theme - 'Pioneering Solutions for India' was chosen keeping in sync with the UN Goals that target creating the most conducive work practices for them. It looked at solutions on wide implementation of sustainable innovations and leadership stance taken by various organisations in

This summit today aimed towards building a concrete roadmap towards in India. It focused on driving and bringing in change for sustainable innovations. It was one of the largest national conventions of Global Compact Network India with more than 500 delegates from corporate professionals, policy makers, UN officials and researchers who came together to share insights on the emerging trends of gender equality.

The Summit marked presence of eminent leaders like Dr Bibek Debroy,Chairman, to the and Member, NITI Aayog summed up the key role of government in his inaugural address by saying that, "Do not think of SDGs in isolation they exist in framework of government schemes." thereby stating that government agencies and the corporate sector need to work far more closely.

"SDGs present a large opportunity and if India's progress is so crucial to achieving the SDGs, it is easy to understand that corporations like Mahindra will play a key role in the way forward," said Rajeev Dubey Convener, GCNI 14th National Convention and (HRM Corporate Services) and (Aftermarket) and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. at the summit.

MD - operations and sustainability, Accenture, highlighted the role of technology in India's Agenda and stated that the five advantages of accessibility, affordability, rapid scalability and reliability will help the country move forward in its SDG agenda.

"Our aim in hosting summits like these is to ensure that stakeholders from across the spectrum - corporates, NGOs and individuals are able to take concerted actions on SDGs through collaborations," said Kamal Singh, Executive Director, Global Compact Network India.

A research paper on Role of Technology in transforming India's agenda was also launched today, in association with The paper showcased the best practices and scope of work being done on SDGs by enabling technology towards addressing these issues.

Amongst others, distinguished names who graced the summit included Renata Dessallien, UN Resident in India; Sumant Sinha, CEO, ReNew Power; Mukund Rajan, Chairman, and Former - Council; R Mukundan, MD and CEO, Tata Chemicals; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Independent on the Board of RIL, Wipro, Piramal, CRISIL and Former Chairperson, SBI; Anuj Sharma, CEO, Piramal Sarvajal Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.; Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Secretary-General, Indian Steel Association; Anirban Ghosh, CSO, Mahindra Group; Dr H Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH; Dr (HR) Dr Shalini Sarin, - Signify Foundation, Netherlands; Vishvesh Prabhakar, MD - Operations and Sustainability, Strategy; Aalok A. Deshmukh, Director, Energy Efficiency, India, Schneider Electric, India; Joe Phelan, Director, WBCSD India; Harsh Gandhi, Jt MD, GRP Group; Brieux Boisdequin, VP - South Asia, BASF, Meenakshi Gupta, Co-founder, and Meenakshi Batra, CEO, amongst others.

