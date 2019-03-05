Reliance Infrastructure gets Rs 648 crore contract for new airport in Rajkot

-
Reliance Infrastructure Limited has bagged a contract to build a new airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat with a cost of Rs 648 crore.
The company said on Tuesday that it has got the letter of award from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The company had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as the main contractor.
Reliance Infrastructure scored the highest technical score of 92.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
