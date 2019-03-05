JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

StoreHippo consolidates global presence with Middle East expansion
Business Standard

Reliance Infrastructure gets Rs 648 crore contract for new airport in Rajkot

ANI 

Reliance Infrastructure Limited has bagged a contract to build a new airport at Hirasar in Rajkot district of Gujarat with a cost of Rs 648 crore.

The company said on Tuesday that it has got the letter of award from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The company had participated in the tender for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract independently as the main contractor.

Reliance Infrastructure scored the highest technical score of 92.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements