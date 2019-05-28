Removal of Article 370 will solve all issues of Kashmir: Anupam Kher

"Removal of Article 370 is the solution to all problems of Kashmir," said

During a in on Monday, was asked if he thinks BJP will work for the Kashmiri Pandits now that it is in power, to which he asserted that all the issues in can be resolved if Article 370 is removed.

Kher, a Kashmiri himself, has regularly voiced his opinions and concerns when it comes to the prevailing issues that affect the valley.

The BJP, in its manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, reiterated its demand for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution which are provisions specific to

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35A, incorporated into the Constitution in 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the state.

When asked to comment on BJP's mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, said, "The whole country is in favor of the It is not a small majority, it is a huge mandate. The opposition should now quietly let this government work."

Kher had campaigned extensively for his Kirron Kher, who won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for a second term.

