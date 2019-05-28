JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami offers prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala

ANI  |  General News 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami along with his family offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala here on Tuesday.

The chief minister also paid obeisance at Lord Hanuman shrine near Balaji temple.

In the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami-led AIADMK got only one seat while rival DMK bagged 23 and Congress eight. Two seats each went to CPI(M) and CPI while a seat each was won by Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

