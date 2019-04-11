Renuka Chowdhury confident of victory in Khammam

-
Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, who is contesting elections from Khammam Lok Sabha seat, cast her vote here on Thursday.
Talking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "The values that we stand for and the work Congress has done. The values which Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi represents to the nation. I am very optimistic that these values will make the voters and make them vote for the hand...I am hopeful that we will be able to win this race as we are running the last mile," Chowdhury said.
The Congress has fielded Renuka Chowdhury against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nageshwar Rao. Both Renuka and Nageshwar had defeated each other in the previous elections.
