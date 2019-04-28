Retired HC judge, son booked for dowry harrassment

A case of dowry harassment has been filed against retired Tamil Nadu High Court Judge N N Rama Mohan Rao, his wife Durga Jayalaxmi and son Vasista here, police said.
Avinash Mohanthy, DCP with the CCS police told ANI over the phone that the case was filed after receiving a complaint against a woman Sindhu Sharma who claimed that she had been staying with Vasistha since their marriage in the year 2012. The couple also has two daughters.
As per Sindhu's complaint, her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and husband had beaten her up too due to which she received injuries and was admitted to a hospital.
Police said on Friday a counselling session was also conducted with both the parties but no headway was made and the complainant requested to register a case.
A case has been registered under relevant sections against Vasishta, Rammohan Rao and his wife Durga Lakshmi.
