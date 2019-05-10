RICS sets up Leadership Forum on Real Estate and Housing

as a and the thought-leading organisation has set up a Leadership on and Housing.

The idea behind the Leadership is to create a collaborative and participative platform that will aid in steering and leading the dialogue on key issues related to the sector and its professionals.

members comprise of senior industry professionals, who are experts and leaders in their respective fields and can help provide the organisation with sound advice and bring fresh ideas, in order for to be an 'advocate of change' and address key industry issues, leverage important relationships and embed standards at the very heart of the sector.

As part of this process, ' India' will be Knowledge for the key leadership forums and a large industry conference that plans to organise this year, as part of its calendar of events.

These events will take place across Delhi, and The partnership with will in bringing unique ideas and thoughts based on multiple perspectives that are rooted within the sector, with a special focus on housing.

"RICS looks forward to leveraging the collective market intelligence and insight that as a key will bring to these forums and encourage dialogue and deliberations that will have shaped the future of the realty sector. Knight Frank is a key industry stakeholder and we are extremely pleased to be working together towards a common vision of influencing positive change in the sector", said FRICS, MD-South Asia, RICS.

"Knight Frank and RICS have great shared history on a global platform right from RICS inception days. RICS has been instrumental in standardising the practices and a process followed by the fraternity in and has played a pioneering role in institutionalising in the country. I am delighted that Knight Frank is able to with RICS in and be a part of the growth story of Indian real estate", said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)