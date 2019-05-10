RICS sets up Leadership Forum on Real Estate and Housing

-
RICS as a knowledge manager and the thought-leading organisation has set up a Leadership Forum on Real Estate and Housing.
The idea behind the Leadership Forum is to create a collaborative and participative platform that will aid in steering and leading the dialogue on key issues related to the sector and its professionals.
Forum members comprise of senior industry professionals, who are experts and leaders in their respective fields and can help provide the organisation with sound business advice and bring fresh ideas, in order for RICS to be an 'advocate of change' and address key industry issues, leverage important relationships and embed standards at the very heart of the sector.
As part of this process, 'Knight Frank India' will be Knowledge Partner for the key leadership forums and a large industry conference that RICS plans to organise this year, as part of its calendar of events.
These events will take place across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The partnership with Knight Frank will aide in bringing unique ideas and thoughts based on multiple perspectives that are rooted within the real estate sector, with a special focus on housing.
"RICS looks forward to leveraging the collective market intelligence and insight that Knight Frank as a key player in the sector will bring to these forums and encourage dialogue and deliberations that will have shaped the future of the realty sector. Knight Frank is a key industry stakeholder and we are extremely pleased to be working together towards a common vision of influencing positive change in the sector", said Nimish Gupta FRICS, MD-South Asia, RICS.
"Knight Frank and RICS have great shared history on a global platform right from RICS inception days. RICS has been instrumental in standardising the practices and a process followed by the real estate fraternity in India and has played a pioneering role in institutionalising real estate education in the country. I am delighted that Knight Frank is able to partner with RICS in India and be a part of the growth story of Indian real estate", said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director Knight Frank.
