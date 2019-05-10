Bihar Orthopaedics to see magic of surgical robot at RoboTech

Orthopaedics medical fraternity in will witness the latest and most advanced technology in space, Stryker's Mako robotic-arm assisted system, at RoboTech, being jointly organized by and and Vattikuti Technologies, the exclusive distributors for the system in

The workshop will be held at Hotel Lemon Tree,

is a leading medical device company headquartered in the US and is Stryker's strategic for Mako in

Dr Ashish Singh, Consultant, and will facilitate the clinical discussions and demonstration on Mako robotic-arm assisted system. is expected to be attended by over 100 Orthopaedics experts from and

"We are excited to have Mako at Mako System, the most advanced technology in transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. We are looking forward to an exciting workshop with this revolutionary technology that will help bring improved predictability and accuracy", said Dr Singh.

"The incidence of is seeing an increase due to primary causes that include sedentary lifestyle, changing and deteriorating nutritional pattern and longer life span. In my experience, one in every four patients suffering from needs a helps relieve the caused by joint degeneration due to and technology, over the years, has played a significant role in improving patient outcomes", said RN Singh, an eminent Orthopaedic surgeon, a Padma Shri awardee and of and

Key people who would attend the workshop include Meenakshi Nevatia, of and her team, who would familiarize and bring the attendees face-to-face with Mako and the science behind its clinical supremacy; Dr Thadi Mohan, Senior Consultant, for Orthopaedics, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, who will share his experience with robotic surgery and Gopal D Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies, who would outline the mission of the in bringing to the sector in India.

"Stryker's is the first and only that can be used across the service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial We are proud to bring Mako to state of and are looking forward to highly valuable discussions on role of our highly advanced in making better", said

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)