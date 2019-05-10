Bihar Orthopaedics to see magic of surgical robot at RoboTech

Orthopaedics medical fraternity in Bihar will witness the latest and most advanced technology in joint replacement space, Stryker's Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system, at RoboTech, being jointly organized by Anup Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation and Vattikuti Technologies, the exclusive distributors for the Mako Surgical system in India.
The workshop will be held at Hotel Lemon Tree, Patna.
Stryker is a leading medical device company headquartered in the US and Vattikuti Technologies is Stryker's strategic partner for Mako in India.
Dr Ashish Singh, Consultant, Anup Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation will facilitate the clinical discussions and demonstration on Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery system. RoboTech is expected to be attended by over 100 Orthopaedics experts from Bihar and Jharkhand.
"We are excited to have Mako at RoboTech. Mako System, the most advanced technology in joint replacement transforms the way knee and hip replacements are performed. We are looking forward to an exciting workshop with this revolutionary technology that will help bring improved predictability and accuracy", said Dr Singh.
"The incidence of arthritis is seeing an increase due to primary causes that include sedentary lifestyle, changing and deteriorating nutritional pattern and longer life span. In my experience, one in every four patients suffering from knee disorders needs a knee replacement surgery. Knee replacement helps relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis and technology, over the years, has played a significant role in improving patient outcomes", said RN Singh, an eminent Orthopaedic surgeon, a Padma Shri awardee and founder of Anup Institute of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation.
Key people who would attend the workshop include Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director of Stryker India and her team, who would familiarize and bring the attendees face-to-face with Mako and the science behind its clinical supremacy; Dr Thadi Mohan, Senior Consultant, Centre for Orthopaedics, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, who will share his experience with robotic knee replacement surgery and Gopal D Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies, who would outline the mission of the Vattikuti Foundation in bringing robotic technology to the healthcare sector in India.
"Stryker's Mako System is the first and only robotic technology that can be used across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. We are proud to bring Mako to state of Bihar and are looking forward to highly valuable discussions on role of our highly advanced robotic technology in making healthcare better", said Meenakshi Nevatia.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
