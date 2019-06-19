Rift between Afghanistan coach and chief-selector out in open

The rift between and chief-selector came out in the open as team on Wednesday said that he would let people know chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai's role in the dismissal of former

"I am in the middle of a and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of I will tell the people about the part that had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan," Simmons tweeted.

Simmons had replied to a who revealed that chief-selector Ahmadzai blamed the coaching staff for the dismal performance of in the ongoing

Before the World Cup, Afghanistan Board (ACB) decided to change the captaincy in the limited-overs format. was replaced by Gulbadin Naib as the ODI

This decision by ACB was criticised by the current team members including and

Afghanistan has so far lost all their matches in The team has suffered defeats against Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, and England.

The team conceded the highest total in the ongoing World Cup. England scored 397 runs against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The match between England and Afghanistan bared witness to many records. Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid became the most expensive spin bowler in the history of ODI as he conceded 110 runs in his nine overs.

England hit the most number of sixes (17) by a single batsman in an ODI and England team registered 25 maximums to record the most number of sixes by a team in an ODI.

Morgan went on to score his century off just 57 balls, recording the fourth highest century in World Cup.

Afghanistan will next take on on June 22.

