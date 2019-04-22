Afghan, Hassan included in Afghanistan's World Cup squad

The Board (ACB) on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the International Council (ICC) Men's World Cup 2019.

The inclusion of former and the return of the fast bowler were the talking points. The 31-year-old Hassan wasn't active in games for long due to fitness issues. He last played cricket at the senior level in 2017. Although he made a comeback to the squad, his fitness still remains under scrutiny.

"Luckily for us, the come-back of senior fast bowler is good news. However, we will take into account his form and fitness during upcoming practice matches," Chief said in an official statement issued by the ACB.

Afghan, who was sacked as earlier this month, also made a return. However, the team will be led by

While Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and are included in the side, wicket-keeper batsman has been named as a reserve for team.

"The final decision has been made based on many facts and considerations. I would like to thank all those who continue to support our national heroes," the chief selector said.

Afghanistan's 15-member squad for include, (c), (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, CRashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The team will first take on and England in the warm-up matches before on May 24 and 27. takes on in their opening match of the World Cup on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)