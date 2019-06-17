RNAM's stake sale, monetisation of other assets to cut Reliance Capital's debt by 70 pc

The second offer for sale (OFS) announced by Capital to sell its 2.86 per cent shareholding in Nippon Life (RNAM) has received an overwhelming response from investors, the Anil Ambani-led company said on Monday.

bid for over 266 per cent of the offer size of 2.86 per cent shareholding in RNAM.

In two successive offers, Capital has sold 10.75 per cent of its shareholding in RNAM aggregating over Rs 1,450 crore and achieved the minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in RNAM by reducing the promoter stake.

The entire RNAM stake monetisation proceeds of about Rs 6,000 crore to be received from OFS and the already announced transaction with of will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital's outstanding debt, the company said in a statement.

"As other asset monetisation deals presently underway, expects to reduce its debt by at least Rs 12,000 crore (or 70 per cent) in the current financial year," it said. acted as selling

Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector with interests in and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stock broking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in

The company has been in controversy after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants (PWC) resigned as on June 11, citing unsatisfactory response to certain observations made as a part of the ongoing audit for fiscal 2018-19.

Reliance Capital said it did not agree with the reasons given by

.

