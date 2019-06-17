Equities extend declines, Nifty hovers around 11,750

Equity benchmark indices extended declines in the morning trade on Monday amid rising global and simmering trade tensions between the and

Except for IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were in the red. Nifty was down 1.5 per cent while realty slipped close to 1 per cent.

At 10:00 am, the BSE Sensex was down 194 points at 39,258 while the dipped 68 points to 11,756.

Among stocks, dropped nearly 9 per cent after the company reported its worst-ever net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the January to March of fiscal 2018-19 as compared to a profit of Rs 133 crore in the year-on period.

dived 2.6 per cent while was down 1.8 per cent. The other losers were Grasim, and

However, Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, and Larsen & Toubro showed some gains.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks markets were mixed at the start of the week. Japanese and Australian shares saw modest losses while equities in Hong Kong opened with gains.

Still, investors remained cautious as continuing trade dispute between the and as well as political tensions in the kept risk-appetite in check.

