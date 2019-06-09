Rohit scores fastest 2K runs vs Australia

Indian opener on Sunday joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, and in an elite list of cricketers as he became the 4th to aggregate 2000 runs in ODIs against

Rohit, who is presently playing his 37th innings against Australia, has become the fastest among all to score 2000 runs against the defending world champions. He in the process, also surpassed Sachin as the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Sachin took 51 innings to reach the milestone while Haynes and Richards took 59 and 45 innings, respectively. As soon as the opener collected 20 runs in the ongoing contest between and at here, Rohit scripted his name in history books.

Rohit has a total of 23 centuries and 41 half-centuries in ODIs so far.

--IANS

kk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)