Kerala Olympic Association organise run from Kevadia Square to Central Stadium

-
ALSO READ
India ready to host athletes from all countries: Government
Aussie surfer Gilmore hopes to ride Olympic waves of success
'Operation Olympics' commences in Kerala
IOC lifts sanctions imposed on India to host international sporting events
Govt assures IOA and IOC that eligible athletes will be allowed to participate in Intl events
-
To mark the International Olympic Day, Kerala Olympic Association organised a run on Sunday from Kevadia Square to Central Stadium.
The run was inaugurated by the Governer Palanisamy Sathasivam and around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the run.
"Today is the culmination day of the Olympic Day celebration, we are having a run from Kevadia square to Central Stadium, and we are expecting around 10,000 participants to attend this mass run. Palanisamy Sathasivam, Governer of Kerela inaugurated the Olympic Day Run, Sport's Minister E P Jayarajan, Arjuna Awardees, Sportspersons, Olympian and students all are present here," S Rajeev, Secretary of Kerala Olympic Association, said.
"Also we are arranging an award to the outstanding sportsperson, Manuel Fedrics, and others who contributed for the promotion of the sports activities in Kerela," he added.
The International Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world to promote participation in Olympics on June 23.
"On the occasion of International Olympic Day, there is mass student participation, around 10,000 people are participating in the run. For the mass participation in Olympic, International Olympic is celebrated," said Ramachandran, Sydney Olympic participant.
The objective of the day is to promote sports participation and to aware people about health and sports.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU