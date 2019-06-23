Kerala Olympic Association organise run from Kevadia Square to Central Stadium

To mark the International Day, Association organised a run on Sunday from to

The run was inaugurated by the Governer Palanisamy Sathasivam and around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the run.

"Today is the culmination day of the Day celebration, we are having a run from to Central Stadium, and we are expecting around 10,000 participants to attend this mass run. Palanisamy Sathasivam, Governer of Kerela inaugurated the Olympic Day Run, Sport's E P Jayarajan, Arjuna Awardees, Sportspersons, Olympian and students all are present here," S Rajeev, of Olympic Association, said.

"Also we are arranging an award to the outstanding sportsperson, Manuel Fedrics, and others who contributed for the promotion of the activities in Kerela," he added.

The International Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world to promote participation in on June 23.

"On the occasion of International Olympic Day, there is mass student participation, around 10,000 people are participating in the run. For the mass participation in Olympic, International Olympic is celebrated," said Ramachandran, participant.

The objective of the day is to promote participation and to aware people about health and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)