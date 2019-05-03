JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Cyclone Fani lashes Odisha, leaves 3 dead and over 160 injured

PM's travel itinerary in last 125 days: 200 programmes across 27 states and Union Territories
Business Standard

Rs 1000 crore relief for Fani damage: Modi

ANI  |  General News 

The Centre has released Rs 1000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday.

Addressing an election meeting here he said many families were battling cyclone. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments were in touch with the Centre.

"I am in regular touch with these states. Rs 1,000 crore for relief work has been released as advance to deal with the situation. I want to assure that the whole nation and the Centre is with all those families and governments.

He also said battling the adversity together is the hallmark of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat'.

The severe cyclonic storm Fani with a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph made landfall earlier today on wreaking havoc in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU