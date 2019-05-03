New Delhi, adjoining areas get rain

-
Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad adjoining Delhi, also reported a good amount of rain.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted "cloudy sky with Light rain" for today.
On Thursday the mercury had soared to 40 degrees Celsius and presence of moisture in the atmosphere had made the day hot and sultry. However, the light showers brought a significant drop in the temperature on Friday when the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 24.8 degrees and 39.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity remained to be 43 per cent.
"Rain and thunderstorm observed at most places over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Andaman & Nicobar islands; at many places over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal & Sikkim; at a few places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh," stated IMD.
