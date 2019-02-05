Ruckus in UP assembly, MLAs throw paper balls on Governor

Chaos prevailed in the on Tuesday amidst slogan shouting by Opposition MLAs who threw paper balls at Ram as he addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses on the first day of the Budget Session.

While the Governor's speech focused on the government's policies, Opposition members disrupted it, raising the issue of farmers' loan waiver.

Opposition members waved placards at the Governor, unrelentingly shouted slogans and soon they reached the Well of the house.

The Governor, however, continued reading his speech amidst the din.

came down heavily on the MLAs of opposition parties including (SP), (BSP) and Congress, and termed the members as "goons".

"The conduct of the legislators of Samajwadi Party, and is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Such behaviour and conduct weakens the democracy and undermines its institutions," said the

"Members of have done 'gunda-gardi' inside the house. They have thrown paper balls at the while he was addressing the House. The is a party of goons and its members have still not given up their earlier behaviour," said Adityanath.

The Budget Session kick-started with the joint sitting of both the houses -- the and the -- here at 11 am with the addressing the joint sitting.

Adityanath-led BJP government will present the budget for the year 2019-20 on February 7. Subsequently, a discussion on the Budget will take place for four days, beginning February 12.

The house will discuss the Governor's address on February 6-8 and on February 11.

In the backdrop of forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the SP-BSP allied together to pose a formidable threat to the ruling BJP in the state and Centre.

