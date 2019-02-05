NDA government at the Centre under the leadership of remains committed to inclusive, holistic and sustainable high economic growth, said Union Petroleum and Natural and Skilled Development and on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the WLPGA 2019 Asia LPG Summit here, said that with a strong economy and supportive policy environment, "our Government remains committed to inclusive, holistic and sustainable high economic growth." " has emerged as a bright spot in the global economy in the recent years," he added.

"As a welfare state, we are committed to providing basic necessities of life to the last person standing. Mantri Awas Yojana is a programme to provide affordable house to all by 2022, each of which will have toilet, electricity connection, LPG, drinking water, and under the Jan Dhan Yojana," he said.

The said that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which was launched in May 2016 with a target of 5 crore of deposit free LPG connections, has already covered over 6 crore vulnerable, disadvantaged sections of the society, and it will cover 8 crore by next financial year. He said that PMUY is now a universal scheme, covering all poor households.

Appreciating the collective efforts of all the stakeholders, Pradhan said that the LPG connections are now available to 90 per cent population which was just about 55 per cent in 2014. He said that traditional fuel causes pollution and has health implications. Switching over to LPG has not only empowered women, but has also protected their families from indoor pollution.

The Minister said that has become the second largest importer of LPG. The successful implementation of PMUY has been hailed by various multilateral agencies and developed nations and has set an example for the developing countries. "The scheme has brought Swasthya and Samman, important for Swaraj," he said.

The Minister talked of Ujjwala Panchayats in which 10 million beneficiaries have participated so far, and which focusses on safety, sharing of experiences and provides valuable feedback. He said that the Government has implemented PAHAL, the largest DBT scheme through which one lakh crore rupees have been transferred.

Pradhan said that the launched 'Giveitup,' which inspired people to take part wholeheartedly in giving up subsidies, and the savings were used for developmental activities. The Minister talked about extending regional cooperation with neighbouring countries and stressed on collaborative efforts.

The Asia summit is being organised by the (WLPGA), which is the voice of the global LPG Industry representing the full LPG The primary goal of the Association is to add value to the sector by driving premium demand for LPG, while also promoting compliance with good business and safety practices.

The WLPGA brings together over 200 private and public companies operating in more than 125 countries involved in one, several or all activities of the industry; develop long-term partnerships with international organisations, and implements projects on local and global scales. The Association was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the in 1989.

