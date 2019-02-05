WB government indulging in unconstitutional, undemocratic acts: UP Chief Minister Adityanath

A 'Sanyasi' like me was denied permission to set foot on the soil of as led by is indulging unconstitutional and undemocratic acts, said Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

"I came to pay respects to the land that gave us our anthem. However, this government is indulged in undemocratic and unconstitutional activities. They don't believe in the Constitution. That is why a 'Sanyasi' and 'Yogi' like me denied the permission to step onto the soil of Bengal," he told ANI en route to district.

Adityanath was denied permission yet again to land his chopper in following which he landed in Jharkhand's Bokaro and travelled to by road to address a public rally.

On the denial of permission to land in West Bengal, Chief Minister Adityanath asserted that the 'undemocratic' government was one that cannot last for long.

"I can only say that Mamata Banerjee's undemocratic government will not run for long. BJP cadres are fighting this battle fiercely and I laud them for that. They (TMC government) are hiding many facts that have ruined Bengal, and hence are stopping BJP leaders from coming here," he said.

"This thought process itself is distorted. I have come to to address this. BJP will emerge victorious. This is Syama Prasad Mukherjee's land. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, Bengal will prosper," he added.

Adityanath was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal on February 3, one in district's Raiganj and the other in district's Balurghat. However, the declined permission for Yogi's chopper to land for both rallies without any prior notice.

Later that day, Yogi addressed the rally in Raiganj via telephone and accused Banerjee of carrying out "shameful" activities in the state.

The BJP has condemned Chief Minister Banerjee for allegedly creating obstacles for the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state, while also criticising her government for the ongoing tussle between the and the over Saradha scam probe.

