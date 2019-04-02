Russia: Explosion in Mozhaysky's Military-Space Academy, 4 cadets injured

At least four cadets were injured when a blast occurred at A F Mozhaysky's Military-Space Academy in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
A press release of the Russian Ministry of Defence read, "At about 1:30 p.m. [10:30 GMT], in St. Petersburg, an unidentified unshelled object exploded in one of the offices of the administrative building of the Mozhaysky Military and Space Academy."
The ministry also stated that the injured have already received medical care and their lives were out of danger.
Earlier, a representative of the regional emergency services had reported that four cadets been injured as a result of the blast.
A F Mozhaysky's Military-Space Academy located in St. Petersburg is one of the largest military education establishments in Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
