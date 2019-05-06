US to deploy Carrier Strike Group, bomber task force to counter 'troubling' Iran actions

US on Sunday said is planning to deploy the Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force in the to counter a "number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from

Bolton told that there were threats to both the US maritime and land-based forces in the region. The deployments are aimed specifically at deterring any Iranian military actions, the added.

In a statement released by the White House, Bolton said the US was deploying the Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the region in the "to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force."

"The is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces," the statement read.

US also said that the deployments have been in the works for "a little while."

"We will hold the Iranians accountable for attacks on American interests. And the fact that ... if those actions take place, if they do by some third-party proxy, a group, the Houthis or Hezbollah, we will hold the Iranian leadership directly accountable for that," quoted Pompeo as saying.

The US' announcement came after the recent escalation of tension between and following events such as the US designating as a terrorist organisation, followed by Iran's response with the same designation for the US military's Central Command, which oversees the region.

In addition, from May 1 has also ended sanction waivers for countries buying Iranian oil, including India, or subject to US sanctions.

On the issue, Iranian was last month quoted as saying that would continue to sell its in markets and the US should not try to stop it.

Zarif said, "If the takes the crazy measure of trying to prevent us from doing that," adding, "then it should be prepared for the consequences.

