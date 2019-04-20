Russia reacts to Mueller report, says 'no proven evidence'

on Friday said that the redacted version of Robert Mueller's report does not offer credible evidence that meddled in the 2016

"The report contains no proven evidence that allegedly interfered in the election process in the United States," Tass quoted Russian as saying. "As before, we do not accept such charges."

She also said that the latest version of the Mueller report "does contain nothing new". "All that information had been published by different sources and earlier," Peskov stated.

Peskov also said that these sort of documents directly influence the development of Russia-US relations.

Kremlin remarks came a day after released the 400-page report into possible collusion between Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

The 22-month long Mueller investigation saw around 500 witnesses being interviewed, while more than 3,500 subpoenas and warrants of various types were obtained. 13 requests to foreign governments for evidence were also made as part of the massive investigations.

Titled "Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election", the report stated that the Trump campaign knew they would benefit from Russia's illegal actions to influence the election, but did not take criminal steps to help.

