Sickened by dishonest behaviour of President, his aides: Mitt Romney

ANI  |  US 

Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Friday expressed dismay after reading the unredacted version of the Robert Mueller report, saying he is "sickened" by "dishonest" behaviour of President Donald Trump and his aides described in the report.

"I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President," Romney said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I am also appalled that among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for the President welcomed help from Russia - including information that had been illegally obtained," he added.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 05:49 IST

