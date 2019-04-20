Nothing has changed, still in charge of North Korea talks team: Pompeo

A day after said that it no longer wanted to deal with him, said he will still lead the negotiations with

"Nothing has changed. We will continue to work to negotiate, still in charge of the team. (Donald) Trump's obviously in charge of the overall effort, but it will be my team," told Hill.

Threatening that the talks will become "lousy" if leads them, a Foreign Ministry on Thursday told State-run Korean that whenever Pompeo "pokes his nose in, talks between the two countries go wrong without any results even from the point close to success".

"Therefore, even in the case of a possible resumption of the dialogue with the US, I wish our dialogue counterpart would be not Pompeo but [another] person who is more careful and mature in communicating with us," he said.

The war of words between and Pompeo began last week when the later acknowledged that is a tyrant.

Pompeo, who has made four visits to North Korea for discussing the South Asian nation's denuclearisation process so far, every now and then has been accused by of failing the efforts. After the failed summit, had proposed a third round of talks later this year to which Kim had agreed.

Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation. No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation.

