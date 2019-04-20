Turkey arrests 2 UAE spies linked to Khashoggi murder

on Friday arrested two based intelligence operatives for allegedly spying for in relation with Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

The suspects were later referred to court on charges of political, military and international espionage, reported

newspaper has reported that one suspect had been in constant contact with a person connected with Khashoggi's murder.

The agencies and have alleged the murder of Khashoggi was enacted upon orders by Saudi is considered a close ally of

Khashoggi, who was a with and a vocal a of the Saudi regime, was killed in the on October 2 last year, where he had gone to obtain paperwork certifying his divorce with his former wife in order to be able to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

However, has repeatedly rejected all the allegations against its Crown Prince, adding that it is committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Callamard, leading the investigations into Khashoggi's death, had confirmed that evidence showed the latter to be a victim of "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia".

After presenting several contradictory theories, acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate premises in what the country's then had described as a "rogue operation".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)