Russia: Tupolev-22M3 crash leaves 3 crew members dead

A Tupolev-22M3 crash here has left three crew members dead, as authorities have grounded the supersonic bombers until the causes behind the crash "become clear".

"For now all Tupolev-22M3 have been banned from flying until the causes of today's crash become clear," TASS quoted a source in as saying.

The supersonic strike bomber crashed on Tuesday afternoon (local time) here while trying to land at an airbase. There were four crew members on board during the time of the crash, out of which three have died while one has survived.

Preliminary information indicates that a mistake on the pilot's part, in bad weather, led to the tragic incident.

The supersonic aircraft's crash comes just a few days after two Su-34 fighter jets collided mid-air in Russia's far east region.

