Catholic school students 'may bring people together': Trump

on Tuesday defended the group of American teens from high school who mocked a Native American veteran near the wearing 'Make America Great Again' apparel, as 'they will use it for good, may be bring people together.'

The US took to Twitter, and said: "Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good - maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!"

A video of the following incident, which went viral, last week on Friday, on the sidelines of the Indigenous Peoples March and March for life rallies here, sent shockwaves across the country, sparking an outrage.

In the video, a teen in a MAGA cap, which is usually worn by US Donald Trump's supporters, was seen blocking the 64-year-old Native American, Nathan Phillips' way as he continues to drum.

Phillips was singing the song, which is performed to send the spirits home when the incident occurred. He thought about his late wife, who had passed away of bone marrow cancer while drumming.

Earlier on Monday, the US President interfered the incident and extended his support to Sandman who was trolled on over his behaviour once the video went viral, reported. All the schools and colleges in the area remained closed on Tuesday citing security reasons.

"Looking like and students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false - smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! "New footage shows that media was wrong about teen's encounter with Native American," Trump tweeted.

