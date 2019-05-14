Russia, Turkey discuss ceasefire violations by militants in Syria

The Presidents of and discussed ceasefire violations by militants in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, as per an official statement.

Speaking via phone, Russian and Turkish lay emphasis on further coordination in the region, reports Sputnik.

"(The leaders) continued the thorough exchange of opinions about key issues of the crisis situation in with a focus on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone in light of the increased number of ceasefire violations by radical armed groups," the official statement outlined.

This comes after Viktor Kupchishin, the of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, announced that four settlements within the de-escalation zone were bombarded by illegal armed groups.

