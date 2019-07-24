Russia unable to find documents on Netaji Bose: Govt in LS

Russia has conveyed to India that it was unable to find any documents in its archives pertaining to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that India had approached the Russian government to seek information on whether Netaji was in Russia anytime before or after August 1945 or whether he escaped to Russia in August 1945 or thereafter as reported by some researchers.

In addition, the Indian government had sought documents or material pertaining to Netaji, which may be in the custody of the Russian side.

"In its response, the Russian government has conveyed that they were unable to find any documents in the Russian archives pertaining to Netaji and even after additional investigations made based on the request from the Indian side, they could not find any documents giving more information on the subject," the reply said.

The mystery surrounding the circumstances of Netaji's death has led to various theories, one of which being that he did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945 as widely believed but escaped to the then Soviet Union.

