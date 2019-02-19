China, Iran meet amid efforts to preserve nuclear deal

The foreign ministers of and met in on Tuesday amid efforts to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with

No details were immediately released about the discussions between China's and Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is leading a delegation that includes and the ministers of and petroleum, as well as the of the country's central

Germany, Britain, France, China, and the have been trying to preserve the 2015 deal meant to keep from obtaining a nuclear weapon in exchange for sanctions relief after the unilateral withdrawal of the US last year.

Zarif told the Munich Security Conference on Sunday that a barter-type system known as INSTEX set up last month by France, and Britain to allow businesses to skirt direct financial transactions with Iran, and thereby evade possible US sanctions, fell short of commitments to save the nuclear deal.

Zarif addressed the conference a day after US prodded Germany, and Britain to follow in withdrawing from the deal and to "stop undermining US sanctions."



Prior to Larijani's departure from Tehran, China's official Agency quoted him as saying and have "close and amicable" relations in diverse areas, and that both sides have enjoyed the support of each other in the international arena.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)