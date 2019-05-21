Russian bombers, fighters intercepted near Alaska by F-22s: US military

Several Russian bombers and fighters were intercepted by at least four American near on Tuesday, according to the (NORAD).

The NORAD statement highlighted that two Russian strategic bombers were first intercepted by two

Following this, two more intercepted another group of two Tu-95s and two Su-35s. The command's E-3 Airborne Early Warning and Control System provided "overall surveillance," the statement added.

However, NORAD maintained that the Russian jets remained in international airspace, without breaching either NATO ally Canada's or the USA's airspace.

"NORAD fighters intercepted Russian bombers+fighters entering Alaskan ADIZ May 20. 2x Tu-95s were intercepted by 2x F-22s; the second group of 2x Tu-95+2x Su-35 was intercepted later by 2 more F-22's; NORAD E-3 provided overall surveillance. The aircraft remained in international airspace," the US command tweeted.

Meanwhile, the confirmed the incident, stating that the Russian jets "made scheduled sorties over neutral waters."

"Four strategic missile # Tu95MS # VKS Russia completed the planned flights over neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk seas and along the of and the northern coast of the At various stages of the route, the Russian planes were accompanied by fighters # the # Force # US. The flight duration was more than 12 hours," the Russian ministry tweeted.

