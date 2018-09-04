Russian TV network launches show to boost Putin's public image

In order to showcase a positive image of Vladimir Putin, a owned TV network has launched a weekly show.

The hour-long show, ' Kremlin. Putin', will be broadcast once a week, on Sunday night on the state channel Rossiya 1, reported The

In the first episode of the show, was shown enjoying a hiking holiday in Siberia's remote Tuva region. The show would cover the President's day-to-day activities.

Putin's Dmitry Peskov, who was the guest in the maiden episode talked about the Russian President's immense love for children.

The show comes at a time when the Russian is facing harsh criticism for his new controversial plans to raise the retirement age for men and women.

