Sabitra Bhandari shines as Sethu FC beat Manipur Police

Sethu FC, a team, outclassed 6-4 Police in a thrilling encounter that saw two hat-tricks and 10 goals at the in on Monday.

was the star of the show as she netted four first-half goals to power Sethu to the win. Her counterpart Bala Devi was also on song, scoring two goals, but her efforts went in vain.

Sabitra, who has been a menace for on the international front, continued her exploits for Sethu right from the kick-off, as she finished off a move on the 29th second. This was the fastest goal of the this season.

The striker struck again a quarter of an hour later before an own goal by Sethu keeper Sowmiya pulled one back for Police. However, Sabitra earned her hat-trick on the 34th minute itself, Grace fed her a ball from the right and she slipped it past the keeper Panthoi Chanu.

Bala shipped one over Sethu keeper Sowmiya's to make it 2-3, but Sabitra scored her fourth with just seconds left on for the half-time whistle.

After the change of ends, and scored in quick succession post the hour mark, to bring the score 5-3 in Sethu's favour. Bhandari broke away with a quarter of an hour left and unselfishly squared it to Grace, who tapped it into an empty to put the match beyond any doubts.

Bala Devi did score her second goal of the match in time of the second half, but it was too little, too late for

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)