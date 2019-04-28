Cracks develop on mud road at Polavaram project site, triggering panic among workers

Cracks developed on the road at the near Ramaiahpeta village in Tribal Mandal of district on Saturday.

The cracks appeared at the of sub-contracting Agency Triveni Constructions at Hill No.902 has caused panic among the workers as it is the third such incident in the past four months. The is being used for the project even after the cracks developed on the site.

"The excavation works are being done for spill channel below the hill. The cracks have been developed due to a heap of stones. The project will be completed smoothly," the on the site told ANI.

The construction of the irrigation project has been taken up by the Government after it was declared as a project.

Last year in December, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed satisfaction over the progress of Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project, saying that around 63 per cent of work has been completed so far.

"We will give water by gravity from by May 2019. It is a record to complete a multipurpose project in such a short span of time. After bifurcation, we were left empty-handed, with no secretariat. At that moment, we prepared a vision and started working in that direction. We are aiming to make as one of the top three states by 2022. We focused on eight missions and five grids for making governance comprehensive," Naidu had said.

