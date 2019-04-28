One killed , 2 injured after car rams into E-rickshaw

The of a battery-operated rickshaw was killed and two women passengers injured after the vehicle in which they were traveling in was rammed by a car at Jail Road School in Hari Nagar here on Saturday.

Soon after receiving reports of the incident, police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. "The three persons who met with an accident were admitted to where the was declared brought dead by doctors," police said.

During the preliminary enquiry, police learned the of car, a City, who was driving rashly and hit the E-rickshaw causing injuries to Mohd Tahid, (22) and Rakesh (32).

The police have formed a team to arrest the absconding driver.

A case has been registered and legal action is being taken as per law, police said.

