SAD delegation meets CEC, alleges Congress' Raja Warring bribed voters

A (SAD) delegation on Saturday met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to demand an FIR against candidate Amarinder Singh for allegedly trying to bribe voters.

The delegation led by party's claimed that they have video evidence against Warring, who is a sitting of the ruling in

On the basis of the video evidence, Cheema not only asked for his immediate arrest but also urged the to cancel his disqualification from the Lok Sabha elections. Cheema said that the party has submitted a formal representation to Dr S Karuna Raju.

"Warring had not only violated the poll conduct but had also indulged in corrupt practices as per Section 123 of the Representation of People's Act, 1950 and Representation of People's Act, 1951," Cheema said.

"In the bribery video, one can see of Budhlada town telling to take back Rs 50,000 given to him. However, Warring ignored Tinku's request and forced him to keep the money, " Cheema added.

The 13 parliamentary seats of Punjab will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)