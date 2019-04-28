SAD delegation meets CEC, alleges Congress' Raja Warring bribed voters

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation on Saturday met Punjab Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to demand an FIR against Bathinda Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for allegedly trying to bribe voters.
The SAD delegation led by party's senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema claimed that they have video evidence against Warring, who is a sitting legislator of the ruling Congress in Punjab.
On the basis of the video evidence, Cheema not only asked for his immediate arrest but also urged the CEO to cancel his disqualification from the Lok Sabha elections. Cheema said that the party has submitted a formal representation to Punjab CEO Dr S Karuna Raju.
"Warring had not only violated the poll conduct but had also indulged in corrupt practices as per Section 123 of the Representation of People's Act, 1950 and Representation of People's Act, 1951," Cheema said.
"In the bribery video, one can see social worker Tinku Punjab of Budhlada town telling Raja Warring to take back Rs 50,000 given to him. However, Warring ignored Tinku's request and forced him to keep the money, " Cheema added.
The 13 parliamentary seats of Punjab will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
