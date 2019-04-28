Karnataka bypolls: Congress' Subhash Rathod to contest from Chincholi, Kusumavathi Shivalli from Kundgol

The Congress party on Saturday announced its two candidates -- Subhash Rathod and Kusumavathi Shivalli for bye-elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
The Congress central election committee approved the names of Rathod and Shivalli.
The party has fielded Rathod from Chincholi-SC while Shivalli will be contesting from Kundgol.
The last date for filing nominations for these two seats is April 23. The bye-elections to the state Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on May 19.
The 28 parliamentary seats went to polls in Karnataka on April 18 and April 29.
The counting of votes for both Lok Sabha elections and Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
