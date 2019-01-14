Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti to be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar today

-
Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be conferred with the title of Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara today.
She will be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar after going through all the religious rituals, said Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president and Niranjani Akhara's Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj.
This comes ahead of the Kumbh Mela, which starts on Tuesday.
The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would redeem them of their sins.
