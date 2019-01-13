VP Naidu inaugurates Telangana International Kyte, Sweet Festival in Hyderabad

on Sunday inaugurated the fourth International Kite Festival and Second International Sweet Festival, organised by the as a part of Sankranthi celebrations, at the Parade Grounds in

While speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that festivals are occasions for social bonding and inculcate a spirit of communal harmony and integrity. "They symbolise renewal, rejuvenation, and revival of our traditions and heritage and bring in the sense of togetherness, unity, love and brotherhood in today's fast-paced world," he added.

Calling Makar Sankranthi a "celebration of life and vitality," he said, "These festivals hold great historical and religious significance. It is the festival of who is often regarded as the symbol divinity and wisdom. Those who celebrate this occasion of and merry-making revel in anticipation and joy."

He also urged the younger generation to understand the rich and diverse traditions ingrained in Indian festivals and called for protecting, promoting and enriching India's "exceptional" and folk art forms.

Referring to the display of 1200 sweets from different countries at the Sweet Festival, he further said that sweets symbolize the sweet happenings in life and hold a place of great prominence in Indian culinary tradition.

B Venkatesham, of & Culture, said that around 42 professional Kyte fliers from around 20 countries and many others from participated by flying huge Kytes. Moreover, sweets from 20 countries and from 25 Indian states were displayed at the Sweet Festival.

Venkatesham also said that around three to four lakh people are expected to attend the festival every day, adding that all arrangements have been made this year to accommodate the masses.

