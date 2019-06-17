Sadio Mane will work harder to get better in next season

Sadio achieved the best goal tally of his career in the last season with 26 strikes in all competition but the international does not want to settle as he said that he will work harder to get better.

"To be honest, I think I improved a lot in my finishing. It was positive because I can say I improved every season, which is important in my development. I will try to work harder and harder to get better and better," the club's official website quoted as saying.

clinched the title and finished second in the after they fell one point short from winner Manchester City, who had 98 points.

praised the supports who supported them throughout and said: "They played a big part in the season. [There were] very difficult games at home and they were always here. Keep on going because we need you! It's very important. It makes the club special and it's really important. Sometimes it can be a bad day and if the fans give you more motivation, it's positive for the team and for them as well."

Mane feels that they have a 'great, great team' and is looking forward to create something special.

"We have a great, great team. The future can be exciting, for sure. We'll try to do everything to create something special," Mane said.

