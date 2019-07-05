Saibaba Sansthan to pay its employees as per 7th pay commission

-
ALSO READ
HAL workers go on indefinite relay hunger strike over wages
Govt removes three Sena members from Saibaba trust committee
Saibaba temple trust to give Rs 2.51cr to kin of CRPF martyrs
MHRD issues order for revision of allowances as per 7th pay commission
Employees in India may see double-digit salary growth this year: Report
-
Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Thursday has announced its decision to give all its employees salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission, implemented by the central and state government.
"The Trust has decided to implement this decision retrospectively from 1st January 2016," Saibaba Sansthan Trust spokesperson said on Thursday.
Arrears of the employees will be paid in cash in the current month, said the spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU