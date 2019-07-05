Residents forced to drink contaminated water in UP's Moradabad

Deprived of drinking water facility, disgruntled residents of Budh Vihar Colony here are forced to drink contaminated water.

"The supply water that comes from the Municipal Corporation is very dirty. It has become impossible for us to drink it," Sita Devi, resident of the colony told ANI.

The residents, here, have been drinking the polluted water for two years.

Their colony adjoins a posh locality, which has a proper water connection, added Devi.

"While the adjoining area gets fresh water, our colony receives yellow water in the taps. We go to their area every day to fetch fresh water. For this, we sometimes have to stand in line from morning till evening," another woman, Urmila, said.

She added that due to the poor quality of water, the residents of the colony have contracted various diseases.

Sunil Kumar, Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, said that the concerned official is on leave and will inquire about the matter once he is back.

A social activist, Akshara Yash, said that the residents have repeatedly complained to the District Magistrate, but to no avail.

"The water they drink and bathe with stinks and is yellow in colour. They have protested against it, but to no avail," said Yash.

