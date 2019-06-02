Jennifer Lopez's first album completes 20 years

American is taking a down the memory lane as her first album ' 6' turned 20.

The 'Papi' released her first album ' 6' in 1999 and Lopez on Saturday summarised her journey, her growth, and her 20 years in a post shared on She also posted a video of the compilation of her songs.

Lopez knew that she had no doubt about the success she is going to achieve and wrote, "Hard to believe it's been 20 years since I released 6!!! The girl in this video never had a doubt that this was the place she was supposed to be...so confident and sure and maybe a lil oblivious and even ignorant lol."

She continued, "To all that was ahead... I try to hold on to her everyday... through all the ups and downs... I'm glad I have been able to always hold on to the dreamer"

Wishing her the 20th anniversary, Lopez added, "The lil girl inside with the endless possibilities... I still believe ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!! Happy 20th anniversary!!!"

"Couldn't have gotten to where I am today without all of your love and support all these years!! I LOVE YOU ALL. [?] See you on tour!! Let's go celebrate!" she concluded.

The made her debut in the industry on June 1, 1999, with her first song 'If You Had My Love' and the album 'On the 6' having a total of five singles.

The also shared her pictures from 20 years ago, captioning the picture, 'Happy Anniversary.'

The 49-year old dropped her latest single 'Medicine' in April this year which featured Moroccan-American French Montana.

Lopez also made headlines after she recently announced her engagement with former basketball in March 2019.

