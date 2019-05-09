Samsung CEO says 'fixed' Galaxy Fold will launch soon

Samsung's first is having trouble with its star feature - the foldable screen. However, the company is sure it is hitting the shelves soon.

According to The Korean Herald, Samsung's said that the company will soon announce a rescheduled plan for the launch of its in the US as soon as the screen issues are resolved.

The Galaxy Fold made into the hands of early reviewers who reported that the main screen had defects. Koh said that the defect was caused by substances that entered the device. Owing to multiple complaints, cancelled its previously planned launch on April 26.

