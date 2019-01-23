Goodbye Google Hangouts, hello Chat

Google is pulling down the curtain on its Hangouts chat application to replace it with the successor Chat and Meet.
In its official blog, Google detailed some changes for its Google Hangouts app starting April 2019 when G Suite users will be able to use Chat online and via phone apps.
The retiring of Hangouts for the G Suite customers will take place by October.
The remaining users of Hangouts will be transitioned to Chat. For G Suite customers, it is advisable to move their users to Chat as soon as they would like. The company will add more features such as integration with Gmail, support for the chat with external users, improved video calling, and more to make the transition easier.
