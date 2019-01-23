We are not hiding your posts: Instagram defends its algorithm

In response to posts claiming that is showing posts to only 7 per cent of an account's followers, the company has issued a series of clarification tweets to reassure users.

In its tweeted responses, said that it has not made any changes to the feed ranking and that it never hides posts from people you are following.

The tweet further read that the feed is personalised to a user and evolves over time based on the usage.

further clarified that what shows up in your feed is determined by what posts or accounts you engage with most, along with other factors such as timeliness of posts, how often you use Instagram, how many people you follow, and so on.

