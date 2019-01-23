Viacom acquires free TV streaming service Pluto TV for USD 340 million

[USA], January 23 (ANI): has announced that it is buying free TV streaming service for USD 340 million in cash as it aims to expand its services in the

Pluto TV, founded in 2013, is ad-supported, that streams over 100 channels of on-demand content. It has 12 million monthly active users who stream content across devices such as Roku, Fire TV, TV, TV, and so on.

As CNET reported, the acquisition makes the latest gigantic company to hop on the streaming-video brigade.

Viacom, which was once the disruptive TV upstart, is now struggling to retain the young audience amidst the boom and smartphone-based content consuming audience.

Viacom's acquisition of is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)